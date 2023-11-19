Prime Bank organises “Annual Risk Conference -2023”

Prime Bank has recently organised the "Annual Risk Conference -2023" at Prime Tower in Dhaka.

Md Jabdul Islam, director of DOS-2 (Department of Off-Site Supervision) of Bangladesh Bank was present as the chief guest in the programme, reads a press release.

Additional Director of DOS-2, Dr Kazi Arif Uz-zaman and Joint Director Atiqur Rahman also conveyed their valuable speech at the conference.

Md Ziaur Rahman, deputy managing director & chief risk officer (CRO) and Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director of Prime Bank gave a welcome speech.

Heads of different divisions, all SMT (Senior Management Team) members, ERMC (Executive Risk Management Committee) members, RMF (Risk Management Forum) members and Branch heads of different branches were also present in this conference.

During the programme, the distinguished speakers highlighted the different areas of risk management strategies, risk identification tools, future risk management action plan and they also provided necessary directions to strengthen risk management activities of the bank.

