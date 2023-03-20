Presidency University holds seminar titled 'Preparing Yourself for ChatGPT era'

Presidency University holds seminar titled 'Preparing Yourself for ChatGPT era'

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A seminar titled "Preparing Yourself for ChatGPT era" was held at 3pm Sunday (19 March) at the Presidency University auditorium under the initiative of its Office of Student Affairs and Career Services.

Under the presidentship of Presidency University's Vice-Chancellor (Acting) Mohammad Muniruzzaman, Chief Coordinator of Prothom Alo Digital Transformation and Youth Programme Munir Hasan was present as the keynote speaker at the seminar.

The keynote speaker at the seminar said, "In today's world, technology is moving at a fast pace and with the introduction of ChatGPT, the way we communicate and access information is changing."

Addressing the students, he told them to prepare themselves for this era and provided insights on how to get the most out of these technological advancements.

Munir Hasan also discussed how ChatGPT's impact on communication and information access can help people and what potential challenges it may pose. He also shared his extensive experience, knowledge and expertise in the field of digital transformation.

Also present at the seminar were Adviser Brigadier General (retd) Md Anisur Rahman, Registrar Md Ruhul Amin, Chairman of School of Business Department Md Muzakkirul Huda, Chairman of Civil Engineering Department Dr Md Sultanul Islam, Head of Admission and Promotion Department Md Abdul Ghaffar, Head of Office of the Students Affairs and Career Services Md Manjurul Haq Khan, teachers, staff and students of various departments.

