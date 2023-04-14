Presidency University club distributes Eid gifts to underprivileged children

Presidency University's Social Services Club distributed Eid gifts to underprivileged children in different areas of Dhaka on the occasion of the upcoming Eid ul-Fitr, on Thursday (13 April).

Adviser Brigadier General (retd) Md Anisur Rahman, Registrar Md Ruhul Amin, advisors of Social Services Club: School of Business Associate Professor Rafiqul Haque, Electrical and Computer Engineering Department Assistant Professor Md Zakir Hossain, and Electrical and Computer Engineering Department Lecturer Nadia Binte Asif were present in the gift distribution programme, reads a press release.

Additionally, Zahid Hasan, the public relations Officer of the university, club members, officials of various departments and students actively participated in the distribution of Eid gifts among the underprivileged children