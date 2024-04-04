BB asks banks to keep sufficient money in ATMs during Eid

Banking

TBS Report
04 April, 2024, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 04 April, 2024, 08:40 pm

Related News

BB asks banks to keep sufficient money in ATMs during Eid

The central bank also reminded banks to ensure security at ATM booths

TBS Report
04 April, 2024, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 04 April, 2024, 08:40 pm
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

The Bangladesh Bank on Thursday (4 April) instructed all scheduled banks in the country to maintain adequate cash in automated teller machines (ATMs) during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays to ensure smooth services for customers.

At the same time, banks have been asked to ensure uninterrupted transactions on point of sale (POS) terminals, e-payment gateways, and mobile financial services, according to a circular issued by the Payment Systems Department of the Bangladesh Bank.

"Banks need to ensure round-the-clock ATM service. If any technical problem occurs at ATM booths, it should be resolved as soon as possible and adequate cash supply should be ensured," the central bank said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The regulator also reminded banks to ensure security at ATM booths.

Banks have also been directed to implement measures ensuring round-the-clock Point of Sale (POS) services, alongside raising awareness among merchants and customers to prevent fraud.

All banks and their affiliated companies offering mobile financial services (MFS) such as bkash, Rocket, and Nagad have been instructed to guarantee smooth transactions. In this regard, customers should receive transaction information via SMS alert service for any amount transacted.

Top News

ATM / Bangladesh Bank / Eid Ul-Fitr / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Cambridge University Botanic Garden is home to 8,000 plant species representing every corner of the globe, including this Jade Vine. PHOTO: ADHIP ADITYA

A day out in the Cambridge University Botanic Garden

8h | Earth
Illustration: TBS

'Hello, can you speak English?': A dive into what happens when you respond to these suspicious calls

12h | Panorama
Aerial view of the Dali cargo vessel which crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge causing it to collapse in Baltimore, Maryland on 26 March. Photo: REUTERS

Will bridge collapse hurt global supply chains?

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Manage your money: Personal finance tips for Gen Z

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

FIFA earns billions of dollars by hosting Women's World Cup

FIFA earns billions of dollars by hosting Women's World Cup

41m | Videos
Syria Consulate Attack: What Iran Can Do Now

Syria Consulate Attack: What Iran Can Do Now

5h | Videos
Cardiac stent prices hiked

Cardiac stent prices hiked

7h | Videos
Why are more banks not bad for Bangladesh?

Why are more banks not bad for Bangladesh?

3h | Videos