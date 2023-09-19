Perfetti Van Melle Bangladesh to get insurance services from MetLife

Perfetti Van Melle, a leading name in producing and distributing candies and chewing gums globally, recently penned a contract with MetLife to provide insurance facilities to its employees in Bangladesh.

As part of this contract, over 560 employees of Perfetti Van Melle and their dependents receive financial support for medical treatments and loss of life. The company selected MetLife as the employee insurance provider because of the insurer's customised solutions, online claims settlement service, faster payment of insurance claims and financial strength, reads a press release.

Perfetti Van Melle's products are available in over 150 countries around the world. It has its mark in the Asia Pacific Region, Europe, Middle East, Africa and the Americas.

In Bangladesh, MetLife provides insurance protection to over 270,000 employees and their dependents of more than 800 organisations. In 2022, MetLife policy holders received about Tk2,548 crore in claims.

"At Perfetti Van Melle we believe in building a work culture where our colleagues feel secure and confident. I believe that our employees can benefit from this collaboration and the services of MetLife." said Ashish Kapoor, managing director of Perfetti Van Melle.

Ala Ahmad, chief executive officer of MetLife Bangladesh, said, "Our extensive experience of providing life insurance services will enable us to provide a tailor-made solution to cater to the unique needs of the employees of Perfetti Van Melle."