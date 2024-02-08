Pathao Food launches biggest 'Food Festival' of the year

Pathao, the country's leading digital platform, launched their first-ever "Food Festival", the biggest online food celebration of the year.

This campaign will be live in the app from 8th February and will offer the best Valentine's Day deals, BOGO offers, and contests to win free tickets and vouchers from the biggest brands to their users, reads a press release.

There will be exclusive deals from your favorite restaurants, like Chillox, American Burger, KFC, Kacchi Bhai, Burger King, Secret Recipe, Pizza Express and many more. There will be huge discount deals and BOGO offers.

During the campaign, set to take place between 8th to 29th February, Pathao Food will run a contest that offers participants the chance to win prizes, including complimentary couple passes to Mana Bay, vouchers from Apex, and other exciting deals. Customers simply need to place five orders during the campaign from select restaurants to get the chance to win. The media partner of this celebration is The Daily Star.

The campaign starts with "Valentine's Week", running from February 8th to 14th, with special deals on Promise Day and Valentine's Day. On Valentine's Day, Pathao Food will also offer a significantly reduced 14 TK delivery fee for all customers on top of all the exclusive Food Festival offers that are available for the full campaign!

After Valentine's week, users will enjoy the "Guilty Pleasures Week" between the 15th and 22nd of February. Special offers and discounts of up to 50% on burgers, chicken fry, and fried foods await customers across Pathao's exclusive collection of restaurants.

In the final week of the Food Festival, Pathao presents the "All in Fest" from the 23rd to the 29th, featuring exclusive offers and discounts on all the cuisines. Pathao Food is inviting all for an exciting February of festivity, and to celebrate the month with its users.

Culinary adventures just got more rewarding with Pathao!

