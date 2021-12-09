Over 60% Japanese firms in Bangladesh willing to expand business: Ambassador Ito Naoki

Corporates

TBS Report
09 December, 2021, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 09 December, 2021, 06:19 pm

More than 60 percent of Japanese companies operating in Bangladesh have expressed eagerness to expand their Bangladesh business, Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Ito Naoki has said.

He made the remarks at the inauguration of EBL Japan Business Desk at the bank's head office in Gulshan on Thursday, read a press release. 

"Bangladesh has shown rare example of resilience in bouncing back from coronavirus pandemic and World Bank has forecast 6 plus GDP growth in 2022," said the Japanese ambassador.

He also said that this was a timely initiative as Bangladesh-Japan marks 50 years of bilateral relations in February 2022.  

Managing Director and CEO of EBL Ali Reza Iftekhar said that Japan believes in improving regional connectivity through infrastructure development. Japan has brought in the same philosophy to help transform Bangladesh infrastructure landscape and contribute to our growth journey.

EBL CEO also said that the mega projects now being implemented with the financial and technical assistance of Japan when completed will surely change the image of Bangladesh in the world. 

EBL Japan Desk will be a one-stop banking services designed for Japanese companies and individual customers. 

Japanese Ambassador Ito Naoki

