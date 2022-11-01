Biman MD meets Japanese ambassador

Biman MD meets Japanese ambassador

TBS Report
01 November, 2022, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2022, 01:04 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Biman Bangladesh Airlines Managing Director and CEO Md Zahid Hossain met the Ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh Ito Naoki on Tuesday (1 November) at Biman's head office in Balaka.

Biman MD and CEO welcomed the ambassador in Balaka, reads a press release.

In the formal meeting, detailed discussions were held regarding the development of direct air traffic, ground handling and customer service between Japan and Bangladesh.

In this regard, the honorable ambassador of Japan assured full cooperation.

Biman Bangladesh Airlines / Japanese Ambassador Ito Naoki / meeting

