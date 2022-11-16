Diplomats' interference in country's internal affairs not acceptable: Agri minister

It is not acceptable that the diplomats posted in Bangladesh will interfere in the country's internal affairs including election, Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzaque said on Wednesday.

"They will be warned. Bangladesh is a sovereign state. It will never bow down to anyone. We must maintain its dignity," he said while responding to questions from reporters at an event at Mujibnagar Amrakanan, a memorial of the great liberation war, in Meherpur.

His remarks came following Japanese Ambassador Ito Naoki's recent remarks about election in the country.

On Monday, Japanese envoy Naoki said he heard about the example of "ballot box stuffing" and some police stuffed the ballot box the previous night which is something he did never hear in any other country.

Razzaque said a free and fair election will be held in Bangladesh in the future which will be acceptable to the whole world.

Article 126 of the Constitution clearly states that the election will be conducted by the Election Commission assisted by Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of police and all branches of the government, he added.

Regarding BNP's movement, he said BNP had waged movement in 2013 and 2014 over election issue. "They can wage movement if they want, we have come to this stage after dealing with those movements. We will deal with their movement politically in the future as well."