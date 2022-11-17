Japan ambassador's comment on police stuffing ballot box baseless: Police association

The Bangladesh Police Service Association (BPSA) has rejected Japanese Ambassador Ito Naoki's comment on police stuffing ballot boxes the night before elections.

In a protest letter on Thursday, the association requested the envoy to withdraw that particular part of the speech he delivered at a programme of "Meet the Ambassador" in the capital on 14 November.

The letter – signed by BPA President Monirul Islam, also chief of the Special Branch of police, and General Secretary Md Asaduzzaman, also the superintendent of police in the Dhaka district – stated that the ambassador's allegation against police was "baseless and unwarranted".

Issuing a strong condemnation of the envoy's statement, the association said every member of the Bangladesh Police was shocked and embarrassed by his speech.

On the 14 November programme, the Japanese ambassador to Bangladesh said he heard of the example of stuffing ballot boxes by police officials the night before elections.

He also remarked that he never heard of such incidents in any other country.

In protest to the speech, the Police Service Association said, "The actual information regarding the role of the Bangladesh Police in elections is that police provide security and maintain law and order during elections following the instructions of the Election Commission."

Beyond this, the statement continued, the police have no other role in the selection of candidates for voters or casting their ballots.

"Bangladesh Police provides assistance in conducting fair elections as per the instructions of the Election Commission with the utmost professionalism in all elections," it said.

"Such a statement by the Japanese ambassador about a professional force like the Bangladesh Police is unwelcomed and unexpected."

Referring to the good economic and diplomatic relations between the two countries, the police association said Ito Naoki's comments have disappointed every member of the Bangladesh Police and created confusion in the general public's minds.

"In view of this comment, the Bangladesh Police Service Association is requesting him to withdraw the said part of his speech," read the statement.