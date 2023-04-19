Over 3mn Robi subscribers expected to leave Dhaka for celebrating Eid with stronger 4.5G network

19 April, 2023, 10:00 am
Last modified: 19 April, 2023, 10:13 am

Over 3mn Robi subscribers expected to leave Dhaka for celebrating Eid with stronger 4.5G network

Ahead of Muslim community's largest festival, Eid-Ul-Fitr, Dhaka is getting ready to witness a massive departure of homebound people for celebrating Eid with their loved ones. The number is expected to be more than 3 million subscribers of Robi Axiata Limited, one of the leading telecommunication companies of Bangladesh, who will be facilitated with the operator's improved 4.5G network experience across the country.

Robi has recently initiated a major network upgradation project significantly improving both indoor and outdoor network experience in different regions across the country. The company has deployed more than a thousand L900 and L1800 sites in the country and enhanced capacity in different regions by 70% in order to ensure better coverage.

Considering the requirements of increased demand of data usage during these holidays, Robi has deployed higher order version of LTE and upgraded 4G spectrum in a large number of sites  over the past few months. The initiatives have already significantly improved 4.5G internet experience by almost doubling data speed especially for 4G smartphone users.

Robi's Chief Commercial Officer, Shihab Ahmad said, "Top notch internet experience is the key to our promise of delivering countrywide best 4.5G network in the lives of our customers. As countrywide network upgradation project is taking place these past few months, this Eid our subscribers living in or leaving out of Dhaka will all be able to enjoy a significantly better 4.5G network experience in any corner of the country."

