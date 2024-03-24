Our food should be world-class: BFSA Chairman Zakaria

Bangladesh Safe Food Authority (BFSA) chairman Zakaria said in the training programme organised by Bangladesh Safe Food Authority (BFSA) JICA project for food workers working in Dhaka district and metropolitan areas under the title "Food preparation, sale and storage."

"KFC, Pizza Hut or Domino's Pizza come and do business in our country. It is doing, but why can't our Sultan's Dine or Star Kabar go global? I want to see an environment where our food is world-class," he said.

Speaking as the chief guest at the training program organized at 10am at Biam Auditorium in Eskaton of the capital, he also said, "You must be aware that I can eat safe and healthy food in the restaurant. The food served by you should not cause food-borne diseases."

Expressing hope that the food served in the restaurant is better than the food at home, he said, "Through this training, you will learn something new, we will learn something new, through mutual exchange of knowledge, we can take the country forward by creating a beautiful environment of safe food in the country."

Referring to a report from the World Health Organization, he said, "One in ten people in the world is sick due to consuming unsafe food. Besides, 1 lakh 14 thousand people die of cancer every year in Bangladesh, the main cause of which is unsafe food."

Under the chairmanship of Md. Akhtar Mamun, secretary of the authority and project director of the JICA project, and two members of BFSA spoke at the event. Mohammad Mustafa and Dr. Mohammad Shoaib Monitoring Officer of Safe Food Authority Imran Hossain Molla moderated the program.

Food preparation, serving, storage, transportation, labelling, food safety laws and regulations, waste management, personal hygiene, food worker duties, ways to maintain cleanliness, customer behaviour and a safe food environment etc. are done

Masks, aprons, caps, gloves etc. were distributed to them. About 200 food workers from different restaurants in Dhaka city participated in it.