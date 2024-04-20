What to eat to beat the heatwave

People are grappling with blistering temperatures as severe heatwaves are sweeping over the country including Dhaka.

Today's highest temperature was recorded in Jashore at 42.6 degrees Celsius.

Amid the prevalence of various diseases like diarrhoea, fever, and heat stroke, maintaining a proper diet is crucial for staying healthy during the ongoing heatwave.

Samia Tasnim, a nutritionist at Labaid Hospital, shared insights with The Business Standard on dietary practices to adopt and avoid during the extreme heatwave conditions.

Nutritionist Samia Tasnim. Photo: TBS

Stay hydrated

In a heatwave, dehydration becomes a significant concern. It is essential to consume a sufficient amount of water to combat dehydration. Coconut water serves a vital role in replenishing water levels and maintaining electrolyte balance in the body. However, due to its high cost, many people may find it challenging to afford it daily. In such cases, consuming oral rehydration solutions can be a more accessible alternative.

Avoid spicy foods

Limit the consumption of spicy foods during the hot weather. Choose fish over meat as it's lighter and easier to digest in the heat. Opt for thin broth-based curries for meals. It is crucial to prioritise fresh food to mitigate the risk of diarrhoea.

Avoid ice cream and cold drinks

Avoid ice cream and cold drinks during the extreme heat conditions. While some believe consuming them can help beat the heat, they can actually contribute to dehydration in the body. This is why people often feel thirsty after consuming ice cream or cold drinks.

Prioritise vegetables

Include vegetables in your diet during the heatwave. There is a variety of vegetables like bottle gourd, ridge gourd, ivy gourd, and green beans available in the market. Cooking them in thin broth not only fulfills your nutritional requirements but also helps in keeping the body cool.

Consume fruits

During summer, it is essential to consume fruits to fulfill the body's hydration requirements. Watermelons make an excellent choice as they contain 60%-70% water. Additionally, consuming raw mango juice can help in cooling down the body temperature.

Curd

Regular consumption of sour curd can promote stomach health.

Soup, fruit juice

For children, offering soups and fruit juices is beneficial. If they prefer not to have anything sour, lassi made with sweetened yogurt can be a delicious and nutritious alternative.