Hazardous buildings: DMP files four cases against 30 in Dhanmondi, detains 25 from Lalbagh

A 14-story building named Gawsia Twin Peak, located on Sat Masjid Road in the capital’s Dhanmondi, houses at least 20 restaurants. The photo was taken on Saturday (2 March). Photo: Rajib Dhar

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police on Monday (4 March) filed at least four cases against 30 persons, who were earlier detained, for running restaurant businesses in hazardous buildings in the Dhanmondi area putting lives in danger.

Different sub-inspectors of Dhanmondi Model Police Station filed the cases under penal code 285/286/109 on Sunday (3 March), Md Refatul Islam, assistant commissioner of Dhanmondi zone (additional charge), told The Business Standard.

Meanwhile, the DMP also detained 30 more people involved in the restaurant business, including managers and workers, from the Lalbagh area on Monday (4 March 2024), said Imran Hossain, assistant commissioner, Lalbagh zone.

"All have been sent to court," he added.

The cases have been filed by Sub-inspectors Sheikh Azmain Hossain, Md Shariful Islam, Md Ziaur Rahman and Md Al Helal of Dhanmondi Model Police Station.

According to the case statements, teams of the police station raided the building on tip-offs that the accused were operating restaurant businesses without taking any precaution in using explosive substances and putting lives in danger while supporting each other in the crime.