Police detain 24 from 24 eateries in Kamrangirchar over irregularities

Police detained 24 people during a raid in nearly 24 hotels and restaurants in different locations in the capital's Kamrangirchar thana, including Rasulpur, Ashrafabad, and Lohar Bridge, last night (4 March).

The detainees include owners and managers of multiple restaurants, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Lalbagh Zone) Imran Hossain Molla, who led the operation, said.

They have been detained over alleged irregularities and mismanagement, he added.

The raid was supervised by Lalbagh Division Additional Commissioner Mahbub-Uz-Zaman, with assistance from ADC Mohammad Shahidul Islam. Kamrangirchar Police Station Officer-in-Charge Saiful Islam, and Police Inspector (Investigation) Fazlur Rahman, along with other police officials, also joined the force.

"The main objective of the drive is to raise awareness among people about the dangers of using inflammable materials. Any irregularities or mismanagement observed are being dealt with legally. At the same time, many were warned," Assistant Commissioner Imran Hossain told The Business Standard.

"Through this, issues like proper approvals for hotel-restaurants, safe usage of gas cylinders, adequate security arrangements, proper functioning of fire extinguishing equipment, etc are being thoroughly checked," he said, adding that almost every restaurant neglected to maintain proper safety measures while using gas cylinders.

He further noted that more such operations will continue to prevent major fire accidents.