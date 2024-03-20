Embracing of festival, SaRa brings Eid collection

Eid-ul-Fitr, one of the biggest festivals of the year is coming after fasting in the holy month of Ramadan. Eid means new clothes. Every year considering Eid festival, country's one of the famous fashion and lifestyle brand 'SaRa' comes with various design clothes. Like every year, 'SaRa Lifestyle' has brought Eid Collection with the theme of 'EMBRACING OF FESTIVAL'. The motifs and designs of the clothes have kept the mood of the festival.

This year SaRa brings Eid dress designs have screen print, sublimation print, manipulation, embroidery, all over print etc. Also abstract, floral, traditional and geometric motifs are present in the designs of these dresses. Anarkali, princess line, double layer, a line, symmetrical, asymmetrical work are available in the patterns of the Eid collection. Moreover, the Eid collection of 'SaRa' is also made with perfect handcrafts. Fabrics like georgette, cotton, viscose, dobby silk, crepe georgette, knit, denim, jacquard cotton etc. are used in these dresses.

This year's Eid-ul-Fitre collection, 'SaRa Lifestyle' brings saree, three-piece, fashion tops, anarkali three piece, kurti, co-ords, denim pants, shrug, one piece, two piece, scarf, sharara, kaftan, t-shirt for women. Also 'SaRa' brings exclusive Punjabi, casual shirts, formal shirts, T-shirts, polo shirts, denim pants, chino pants, cargo pants, koti, pajamas etc. for men as their Eid-ul-Fitre Collection.

Like always SaRa's Eid collections also have been prioritize in quality and customer affordability. The prices of these clothes are determined by considering the variation in size, design and pattern. Customers will get these clothes between Tk 250 to Tk 9,990. Apart from this, the exclusive panjabi and saree are the attractions of SaRa's Eid collection this year.

For girls SaRa brings t-shirt, party frock, cotton frock, three piece, fashion tops, two piece and lehenga for Eid collection. Also for boys SaRa brings single shirt, fashionable shirt-pant set, punjabi, pajama, denim pant, knit pant, t-shirt, infant set, new born set, infant punjabi set, polo shirt etc for Eid collection.

In addition, SaRa's special collection of Eid this year includes full family collection of same design clothes (father-son-mother-daughter). Moreover, there is another collection of different clothes of the same design for couples.

'SaRa' always tries to bring a touch of innovation to the clothes. This Eid, the outlets of 'SaRa' are colorfully decorated with attractive clothes and fashion accessories.

'SaRa' always tries to bring a touch of innovation to the clothes. This Eid, the outlets of 'SaRa' are colorfully decorated with attractive clothes and fashion accessories.

Snowtex Group's lifestyle brand 'SaRa' started operations from May 2018.

Apart from the outlet, 'SaRa' has its own website, Facebook page and Instagram. Customers can order within Dhaka and get home delivery. Besides, they will get the delivery of their ordered products through courier all over the country.