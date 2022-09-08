Opening Ceremony of DUNMUN 2022 held

Dhaka University Model United Nations Association, the most prestigious organisation of University of Dhaka, has organised the 9th session of "Dhaka University National Model United Nations (DUNMUN) 2022.

The conference was held on 8th September under the theme, "Endorsing Freedom through Consolidating Unified Effort towards Global Consonance". This year, the conference theme represents the collaboration and negotiation of the whole world working together to endorse freedom.

The opening ceremony was graced by the presence of Honourable Vice-Chancellor of University of Dhaka Professor Dr. Akhtaruzzaman as the chief guest, reads a press release.

UN resident coordinator in Bangladesh Gwyn Lewis, National Director SOS CHILDREN'S VILLAGES Bangladesh, Dr. Md. Enamul Haque, Professsor Dr Delwar Hossain, moderator of DUMUNA were present as special guests.

Professor Dr Akhtaruzzaman, also the Chief Advisor of DUMUNA, said, "Freedom may denote to moral responsibility." He praised how this conference help an individual to learn international etiquettes.

He also said that everyone should flourish with the ability and the capability they have.

The VC mentioned that we must honor ethnic diversity and compassion and coexistence is important for freedom. At the end of his speech he declared the commencement of DUNMUN 2022.

Gwyn Lewis, UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh, in her speech emphasized the very important role that Bangladesh plays in UN peacekeeping. At the end of her speech she wished success to the conference.

Moderator of DUMUNA, Professor Dr Delwar Hossain, in his speech enhanced the very meaning of freedom and his aspects. "Freedom is constrained by norms, regulations, rules and ideas," he said, adding that our freedom should not create any threat on others.

Dr Md Enamul Haque, National Director SOS CHILDREN'S VILLAGES, Bangladesh, who was present as the guest of honor, said, "SOS is an organization that works for children who don't have anyone, we take care of them."

He also said that the young people will be the future direction for all, even maybe one day one of these people will be the prime minister.

Siddhartho Goshwami Probal, former general secretary of DUMUNA, said, "If we invest in young people they'll return in 10X. He concluded with wishing the delegates a successful event. He also stated that if individuals want to make themselves fit for the world village, DUMUNA is one way for them.

At the end of the opening ceremony, a book revealing event was held. The book titled "Fundamentals of Model United Nations" is the first ever handbook in Bangladesh with necessary guidelines regarding Model United Nations.