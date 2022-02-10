IMUN in BUP from 10 to 12 Feb

A prominent club of Bangladesh University of Professionals, BUP Global Affairs Council (BUPGAC) is going to hold their signature event BUP International Model United Nations (BUPIMUN) on 10-12 February.

The theme of the conference is to "Improve the economy through technological advances in dealing with post-epidemic disasters."

BUPGAC has been organising International Model United Nations (IMUNs) since 2016.

This year, the flagship event of BUP will host about 300 delegates from Zambia, Somalia, Ivory Coast, Cameroon, and Bangladesh to participate in this exciting diplomatic conference.

Twenty six judges from Zambia, Cameroon, and Bangladesh will be at the conference for judgment.

Md Nazmul Hasan Shwapan, president of BUPGAC and secretary-general of the conference, will inaugurate the program at 9:00 am on 10 February.

Dean of the Faculty of Security and Strategic Studies, Brigadier General Emran Ahmed Chowdhury will be the chief guest at the inaugural function of the conference.

The three-day conference, which begins on 10 February, will feature a variety of research and arguments by delegates to enhance their diplomatic skills.

The conference will be held in BUP's auditorium and various committee rooms. The signature event BUPIMUN 2021 Conference will conclude on 12 February.

Honorable Minister of Education of the Government of Bangladesh, Dr Dipu Moni, will be present as the chief guest of the closing ceremony. Also, the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Major General Md Moshfekur Rahman, will be present as the special guest.

To encourage these versatile young diplomats "The Business Standard" has stepped in as the E-News Partner of this prestigious conference of Asian MUN Circuit, BUPIMUN- 2021.

Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) has formed various organisations to enrich students individually and organisationally.

BUP Global Affairs Council is a prominent student club of Bangladesh University of Professionals, Bangladesh.

This club is committed globally to achieve a dynamic generation of students through practicing leadership.