IMUN in BUP from 10 to 12 Feb

Corporates

TBS Report
10 February, 2022, 11:40 am
Last modified: 10 February, 2022, 11:46 am

Related News

IMUN in BUP from 10 to 12 Feb

TBS Report
10 February, 2022, 11:40 am
Last modified: 10 February, 2022, 11:46 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A prominent club of Bangladesh University of Professionals, BUP Global Affairs Council (BUPGAC) is going to hold their signature event BUP International Model United Nations (BUPIMUN) on 10-12 February.

The theme of the conference is to "Improve the economy through technological advances in dealing with post-epidemic disasters."

BUPGAC has been organising International Model United Nations (IMUNs) since 2016.

This year, the flagship event of BUP will host about 300 delegates from Zambia, Somalia, Ivory Coast, Cameroon, and Bangladesh to participate in this exciting diplomatic conference.

Twenty six judges from Zambia, Cameroon, and Bangladesh will be at the conference for judgment.

Md Nazmul Hasan Shwapan, president of BUPGAC and secretary-general of the conference, will inaugurate the program at 9:00 am on 10 February. 

Dean of the Faculty of Security and Strategic Studies, Brigadier General Emran Ahmed Chowdhury will be the chief guest at the inaugural function of the conference.

The three-day conference, which begins on 10 February, will feature a variety of research and arguments by delegates to enhance their diplomatic skills.

The conference will be held in BUP's auditorium and various committee rooms. The signature event BUPIMUN 2021 Conference will conclude on 12 February.

Honorable Minister of Education of the Government of Bangladesh, Dr Dipu Moni, will be present as the chief guest of the closing ceremony. Also, the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Major General Md Moshfekur Rahman, will be present as the special guest. 

To encourage these versatile young diplomats "The Business Standard" has stepped in as the E-News Partner of this prestigious conference of Asian MUN Circuit, BUPIMUN- 2021.

Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) has formed various organisations to enrich students individually and organisationally. 

BUP Global Affairs Council is a prominent student club of Bangladesh University of Professionals, Bangladesh.

This club is committed globally to achieve a dynamic generation of students through practicing leadership.

BUP / MUN Conference / University

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Karnataka hijab ban goes against the religious freedom granted in the Indian Constitution. Photo: Reuters

The ever-turning wheels of Islamophobia in Modi’s India

1h | Panorama
A flock of Whistling Ducks descend over a beel. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Wild birds: To cook, or not to cook? That is the question

1h | Panorama
Since becoming the director of DEKKO ISHO Group, Rayana Hossain has launched ISHO, Izakaya and Klubhaus. Photo: Courtesy

How Rayana leveraged youth, tech and inclusive work culture to build 3 successful brands

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Work hard, play harder: Techniques to be productive

2h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Successful racer Mr. Bean

Successful racer Mr. Bean

21h | Videos
RU students protest Himel’s killing through artworks

RU students protest Himel’s killing through artworks

21h | Videos
Chicken captured in Pentagon

Chicken captured in Pentagon

1d | Videos
World’s largest Igloo Café opens in Kashmir

World’s largest Igloo Café opens in Kashmir

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

2
Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live
Bangladesh

Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live

3
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

4
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education

Educational institutions closure extended for 2 more weeks

5
Illustration: TBS
Food

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places

6
Photo: Courtesy
World+Biz

World’s largest artwork marks 'Year of the Tiger'