DUNMUN 2022 slated to take place 8-10 September

Education

TBS Report
02 September, 2022, 08:30 am
Last modified: 02 September, 2022, 08:38 am

The 9th edition of the conference is being held by Dhaka University Model United Nations Association under the theme “Endorsing Freedom through Consolidating Unified Effort towards Global Consonance"

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Dhaka University National Model United Nations (DUNMUN) 2022 is slated to take place on 8-10 September 2022.

The 9th edition of the conference is being held by Dhaka University Model United Nations Association (DUMUNA) under the theme "Endorsing Freedom through Consolidating Unified Effort towards Global Consonance".This year, the theme represents the collaboration and negotiation of the whole world working together to endorse freedom, said a press release. 

"Dhaka University National Model United Nations is a conference sketching the procedure of the United Nations General Assembly. From its very inception, DUNMUN has been successful in holding the eager attraction of the youths, especially the students across the nation," Mohammad Ashiqul Islam, secretary-general of DUNMUN 2022, told media at a press conference held at Dhaka University Journalists' Association on Thursday (1 September).

500 students from Bangladesh and abroad are going to participate and practice their diplomatic skills in DUNMUN 2022.  The conference will host 11 committees that are quite relevant to the present global scenario.

United Nations General Assembly Sixth Committee (Legal) and United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues (UNPFII) are two new committees being introduced this time.

Dhaka University National Model United Nations (DUNMUN) / Dhaka University Model United Nations Association (DUMUNA)

