Model United Nations (MUN) conference to be held

Corporates

TBS Report
30 April, 2023, 10:15 am
Last modified: 30 April, 2023, 10:25 am

Related News

Model United Nations (MUN) conference to be held

TBS Report
30 April, 2023, 10:15 am
Last modified: 30 April, 2023, 10:25 am
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Eventrra Model United Nations General Assembly 2023 (EMUNGA23), one of the largest and most significant Model United Nations (MUN) conferences in Bangladesh, will be hosted by the foundation "A for all" from 6 to 9 July.

More than 1500 delegates and secretariat board members are anticipated from all around the nation, reads a press release.

MUN conferences, such as EMUNGA23, develop fundamental skills like leadership, communication, critical thinking, documentation, and research aptitudes, providing attendees with the tools they need to realize their potential.

The conference will give attendees the chance to participate in dynamic discussions on current global issues, work with others, and make new connections with people from other backgrounds.

Creating possibilities for people and their communities to thrive together is the mission of the nonprofit foundation "A for all." The foundation is dedicated to promoting an inclusive society in which everyone has access to the tools and assistance they require to be successful, according to the release.

 

MUN Conference / EMUNGA23 / Skills development

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With restaurants and commercial set-ups in every corner, the Dhanmondi lakeside is hardly a walker’s paradise. PHOTO: SAQLAIN RIZVE.

A tale of two parks

2h | Panorama
Encouraging companies to impose additional burdens on suppliers may not be beneficial for poor farmers. Photo: DW

New supply chain laws shake suppliers in developing world

1h | Panorama
Sadman Yeasar Alam. Sketch: TBS

Grading goodness: Food labels for healthier choices and compliance

1d | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Memo to Zuckerberg: Be like Satya Nadella

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladeshi cricketers who failed to contribute in IPL

Bangladeshi cricketers who failed to contribute in IPL

12h | TBS SPORTS
Ashfaque Nipun on ‘Mohanagar 2’

Ashfaque Nipun on ‘Mohanagar 2’

14h | TBS Entertainment
Elevate your home interior with “Kaaruj"

Elevate your home interior with “Kaaruj"

13h | TBS Stories
Russia’s T-14 Armata battle tanks debut in Ukraine

Russia’s T-14 Armata battle tanks debut in Ukraine

15h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Crime

Motorcyclists fined Tk71,000 for violating traffic rules on Padma Bridge

2
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Russian President Vladimir putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the BRICS summit in Brasilia, Brazil November 13, 2019/ Reuters
Global Economy

Brics draws membership requests from 19 nations before summit

3
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Matarbari welcomes the largest vessel ever arriving at the country

4
Photo: Courtesy
Corporates

Gold Kinen: Bangladesh’s first certified 22-Karat gold app, providing digital access to physical gold

5
File Photo/ TBS
Bangladesh

Storm, thundershowers likely in 20 districts including Dhaka, Ctg: Met office

6
Indrajit Kumar. Sketch: TBS
Thoughts

Bangladesh economy: A case of 'development miracle'