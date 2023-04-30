Model United Nations (MUN) conference to be held

Eventrra Model United Nations General Assembly 2023 (EMUNGA23), one of the largest and most significant Model United Nations (MUN) conferences in Bangladesh, will be hosted by the foundation "A for all" from 6 to 9 July.

More than 1500 delegates and secretariat board members are anticipated from all around the nation, reads a press release.

MUN conferences, such as EMUNGA23, develop fundamental skills like leadership, communication, critical thinking, documentation, and research aptitudes, providing attendees with the tools they need to realize their potential.

The conference will give attendees the chance to participate in dynamic discussions on current global issues, work with others, and make new connections with people from other backgrounds.

Creating possibilities for people and their communities to thrive together is the mission of the nonprofit foundation "A for all." The foundation is dedicated to promoting an inclusive society in which everyone has access to the tools and assistance they require to be successful, according to the release.