Closing Ceremony of DUNMUN 2022 held

Dhaka University Model United Nations Association, the most prestigious organisation of University of Dhaka, has organised the 9th session of "Dhaka University National Model United Nations (DUNMUN) 2022.

The conference was started on 8 September under the theme, "Endorsing Freedom through Consolidating Unified Effort towards Global Consonance". This year, the conference theme represents the collaboration and negotiation of the whole world working together to endorse freedom. The committee session of the conference continued from 8 September to 10 September, 2022.

The closing ceremony was held on 10 September, 2022 which was graced by the presence of honourable Minister of Textile and Jute of Government of Bangladesh, Golam Dastagir Gazi, Bir Pratik, as the chief guest. Country Representative of UNIDO in Bangladesh and Director-General of Department of Women Affairs, Farida Pervin were also present as special guests. Moreover, Dr Md Moniruzzaman, Communication Strategist and Ex-National Information Officer, United Nations Information Centre (UNIC) attended the ceremony as Guest of Honor.

For the first time in the history of DUNMUN, the general assembly took place and it was a milestone for the delegates of the MUN circuit of Bangladesh.

In his speech the minister of Textile and Jute, Golam Dastagir Gazi (Bir Pratik) expressed his appreciation for the conference arranged by Dhaka University Model United Nations Association. He also mentioned the struggles he and his mates went through and the names of his fellow freedom fighters in his speech. He said, "One day we will not be here, then remember us." In his concluding remark he added, "One day one of you will be the pioneer of this country."

Country Representative of UNIDO in Bangladesh, Zaki Uz Zaman first gave an elaborate analysis of the word freedom. He said that, "You young delegates are here to learn. So you should use this opportunity well." He also said that UNIDO believes in progress by innovation and the young

people are the drivers behind that progress. He ended his speech wishing the delegates a successful journey.

Farida Pervin, Director-General of Women Affairs of the Ministry of Women and Children's Affairs, one of the special guests of the closing ceremony said in her speech, "DUMUNA works for the young people to nourish their talent, the place I work for also work for developing the skills of the young women." She also mentioned that the MUN conference is a very spontaneous and informative session where the delegates get to learn a lot of things.

Dr Md Moniruzzaman, Communication Strategist and Ex-National Information Officer of UNIC in Bangladesh, the guest of honour of the ceremony said that the symbol of achievement for Bangladesh in the world stage is the recognition of Bangla language as the second state language of Sierra Leone. He also said that UN general assembly resolution adopted A/76/L85 to establish a new UN Youth Office which is a groundbreaking milestone for the UN's working progress for the youth.

The conference started with the opening ceremony and registration of the delegates on 8 September, 2022. From 8th to 10th September the delegates debated and proposed solutions for the agendas they were assigned with. The solutions they proposed were presented in the Nabab Nawab Ali Senate Building. Finally, with the closing ceremony where the delegates were awarded according to the merit they have shown in their performance the three-day long performance ended. There were eleven committees in total in the conference this year DUMUNA has been successfully arranging DUNMUN since 2012.