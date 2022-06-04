Ogrogami panel announces its e-CAB election manifesto

A panel of the e-commerce entrepreneurs has announced their manifesto to expand the scope of professional development and institutional support for members, cross-border policy and popularisation of digital payments for the expansion of the e-commerce sector ahead of the elections.

Ogrogami Panel has announced its manifesto at FARS Hotel and Resorts in the capital recently ahead of the upcoming e-Commerce Association of Bangladesh (e-CAB) elections scheduled to be held on 18 June. There are 795 voters in this election.

Two entrepreneurs in the e-commerce and logistics sector of the country - Ambareen Reza, co-founder and managing director of Foodpanda Bangladesh and Shahriar Hasan, co-founder and chief executive of Paperfly Limited, unveiled the manifesto of Ogrogami Panel to the media.

Ambareen Reza announced the establishment of a startup academy and incubation centre to develop the startup ecosystem.

Shahriar Hasan, on the other hand, stressed the entrepreneur-friendly policies. Apart from that, the entrepreneur promised that e-CAB will play a leading role in taking the e-commerce companies of Bangladesh to the world market within the next four years.

Referring to the issue of increasing women's participation, and a member-friendly e-CAB, Shomi Kaiser, the leader of Ogrogami Panel, said, "We want to establish a member-friendly e-CAB, an inclusive organisation. In addition, to ensure gender equality, we have set a goal to increase the participation of women e-CAB members to 50%".