Ogrogami panel announces its e-CAB election manifesto

Corporates

TBS Report
04 June, 2022, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 04 June, 2022, 08:14 pm

Related News

Ogrogami panel announces its e-CAB election manifesto

TBS Report
04 June, 2022, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 04 June, 2022, 08:14 pm
Ogrogami panel announces its e-CAB election manifesto

A panel of the e-commerce entrepreneurs has announced their manifesto to expand the scope of professional development and institutional support for members, cross-border policy and popularisation of digital payments for the expansion of the e-commerce sector ahead of the elections.

Ogrogami Panel has announced its manifesto at FARS Hotel and Resorts in the capital recently ahead of the upcoming e-Commerce Association of Bangladesh (e-CAB) elections scheduled to be held on 18 June. There are 795 voters in this election.

Two entrepreneurs in the e-commerce and logistics sector of the country - Ambareen Reza, co-founder and managing director of Foodpanda Bangladesh and Shahriar Hasan, co-founder and chief executive of Paperfly Limited, unveiled the manifesto of Ogrogami Panel to the media.

Ambareen Reza announced the establishment of a startup academy and incubation centre to develop the startup ecosystem.

Shahriar Hasan, on the other hand, stressed the entrepreneur-friendly policies. Apart from that, the entrepreneur promised that e-CAB will play a leading role in taking the e-commerce companies of Bangladesh to the world market within the next four years.

Referring to the issue of increasing women's participation, and a member-friendly e-CAB, Shomi Kaiser, the leader of Ogrogami Panel, said, "We want to establish a member-friendly e-CAB, an inclusive organisation. In addition, to ensure gender equality, we have set a goal to increase the participation of women e-CAB members to 50%".

e-cab

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Malkoha with nesting material. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Green-billed Malkoha: An odd cuckoo that cuckolds no one 

10h | Panorama
Heard about cosmetics and foods made from seaweed? Zahanara Green Agro is already producing them in Bangladesh

Heard about cosmetics and foods made from seaweed? Zahanara Green Agro is already producing them in Bangladesh

12h | Panorama
DeLorean Alpha5 revealed as a four-seat electric Coupe

DeLorean Alpha5 revealed as a four-seat electric Coupe

11h | Wheels
How automakers upcycle waste into car parts

How automakers upcycle waste into car parts

11h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Extraordinary taste of ordinary food

Extraordinary taste of ordinary food

59m | Videos
Bollywood celebrities with expensive cars

Bollywood celebrities with expensive cars

4h | Videos
Ineffective CETP releasing untreated liquid waste leads rivers to death

Ineffective CETP releasing untreated liquid waste leads rivers to death

4h | Videos
Learn to say no in life

Learn to say no in life

10h | Videos

Most Read

1
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

2
Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed
Banking

Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed

3
Rains to drench Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Rains to drench Bangladesh

4
All banks have to sell dollars at same rate
Economy

All banks have to sell dollars at same rate

5
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages
Splash

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages

6
Photo: Collected
Banking

Bangladesh Bank increases policy rate to 5%