Agragami Panel sweeps e-Cab election

The Agragami Panel, led by Shomi Kaiser, won eight of the nine seats in the first ever election of e-Commerce Association of Bangladesh (e-Cab), according to the election commission's announcement.

According to the e-Cab election commission chaired by Amin Helaly, foodpanda Founder Syeda Ambareen Reza got the highest (453 out of the 601) votes, as 611 of the 795 voters cast their vote in the election held in the capital on Saturday.

The other elects are Abdul Wahed Tomal, Shomi Kaiser, Asif Ahnaf, Shahriar Hasan Nasima Akter, Sahab Uddin Shipon, and Saidur Rahman.

Ilmul Haque was the only elected member from The Change Makers panel.

The Change Makers Panel leader Waseem Alim, and Oikko Panel leader Abdul Aziz respectively stood 10th and 11th with 265 and 259 votes.

Agragami Panel members, at a press briefing after the election expressed their readiness to work for the development of the country's e-Commerce sector and its entrepreneurs.

Election commission Chairman Amin Helaly praised the election process.

Two panels reject result, plan to appeal for manual recount

Suspecting "irregularities or mistakes" in the process of vote counting through electronic scanning of the paper ballots, The Change Makers and Oikko panels requested the e-Cab election commission to recount the votes manually.

After the election on Saturday night, the ballots were sealed within the box and kept in the police custody.

Photo: Courtesy

"We will formally appeal for a manual recount," Waseem Alim told The Business Standard on Saturday night.

Both the panel leaders said they believe the vote casting was conducted in a proper manner, but the counting was not.

e-Cab in a press statement on Sunday said any objection regarding the election results must be submitted by 4:00 pm, 21 June. In case of any objection, the appeal board would hold a hearing on 25 June and announce the final results on 26 June.