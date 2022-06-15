The Change Makers organise gala event

Ahead of the forthcoming election of E-Commerce Association of Bangladesh (e-CAB), one of the major panelists - The Change Makers - organised a get-together for the members in the form of a GALA event at a city hotel.

During the event, multiple activities were arranged for the members to engage in an open and enlightening dialogue with the panelists.

The panelists for The Change Makers are -

1. Waseem Alim- Director, BanglaMeds, Founder & CEO, Chaldal

2. Zeeshan Kingshuk Huq- Co-Founder, Sindabad and MD, RTS Enterprise

3. Biplob Ghosh Rahul- Founder & CEO, eCourier

4. Shafquat Haider- MD, CIPROCO

5. Md. Tashdik Habib- MD, CleanForce

6. Ilmul Haque Sajib- Co-Founder, Sheba.xyz

7. M. Mozammel Hoque Mridha- Founder, Keenlay

8. Nusrat Lopa- Owner, HUR nusrat

9. Abu Sufian Nilove- CEO, NijolCreative Photography

A total of 6 manifestos were announced during the dialogue that the panel has committed to working on for the next two years.

The GALA event was further glorified by the presence of leaders from BASIS, BACCO, BCS and other tech and chamber bodies, Nusrat Faria, Don Sumdany, and many other imminent guests.