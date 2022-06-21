Shomi, Tamal reelected president, secretary of E-Cab

Shomi Kaiser and Abdul Wahed Tomal have been re-elected the president and secretary general of the E-Commerce Association of Bangladesh (E-Cab) on Monday.

Also, Sahab Uddin Shipon will continue serving the association as its vice president for 2022-24 period.

Nasima Akter Nisha has been elected the joint secretary general. Former director Asif Ahnaf elected as the new treasurer.

In the 18 June election, E-Cab members elected nine directors for their executive committee.

Alongside the five elected in the key posts of the association, Foodpanda's founder Ambareen Reza, Paperfly's founder Shahriar Hasan, Digital Hub Solutions Ltd Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Saidur Rahman and Sheba.xyz Co-Founder Ilmul Haque elected as directors.

Of the nine, eight are from the Agragami Panel while only Ilmul Haque won from the Change Makers Panel.

The Change Makers and Oikko panels after the poll announced that they would appeal for vote recounting citing irregularities or mistakes in the counting process.

They later opted out of their plan, confirm the panel leaders.