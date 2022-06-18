E-Cab election underway

The high voltage election of E-Commerce Association of Bangladesh (E-cab) is underway as the country's fast-growing digital commerce industry is all set to choose its community leaders for the 2022-24 period.

The voting began around 10am and will continue till 4pm at Sayeedana Community Center in the capital's Dhanmondi.

Unlike the previous four two-year terms without any election for the nine seats at the association's board, 31 candidates, including the members of three panels -- Agragami, The Change Makers, and Oikko— are competing now.

The panels, with their separate manifestos, are campaigning relentlessly among the voters— 795 of the 1,700 member entrepreneurs.

Panel Agragami

"Agragami" panel that mostly represents the incumbent E-Cab leadership wants to continue with their ongoing efforts in actively building the industry's ecosystem for the next leg of e-commerce growth.

E-Cab President Somi Kaiser, founder of Dhanshiri Digital is leading the panel. E-Cab Secretary General Abdul Wahed Tomal, founder of Comjagat Technologies, Vice President Sahab Uddin Shipon representing the pioneering online pharmacy Diabetes Store are in the Agragami panel.

Of the existing E-Cab executive committee members, Nasima Akter who founded Reverie Corporation and the gigantic f-commerce platform Women and e-commerce (WE), Breakbite eBusiness Ltd Asif Ahnaf, Digital Hub Solutions Ltd Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Saidur Rahman also are in the panel.

Digital content and photography firm Focus Frame's founder Ruhul Kuddus Chhotan, leading smart logistics firm Paperfly's founder Shahriar Hasan and food delivery giant Foodpanda's founder Ambareen Reza also joined the panel.

The Change Makers

On the other hand "The Change Makers" , composed of new faces willing to lead the community, is pledging for a more member-oriented E-Cab.

Waseem Alim, co-founder of the pioneering online grocery Chaldal and its pharmacy wing Banglameds, is leading the panel asking for changes towards a digital future.

B2B e-commerce Sindabad's co-founder Zeeshan Kingshuk, smart logistics firm e-Courier founder Biplob Ghosh Rahul, Ciproco Computer MD Shafquat Haider, Sheba.xyz Co-founder Ilmul Haque, Clean Force Limited founder Tashdik Habib, Keenlay.com founder Mozammel Houqe Mridha, Hur Nusrat founder Nusrat Lopa and Nijol Creative Abu Sufyan Nilove joined hands to make the nine-member panel.

Their manifesto includes changing E-Cab itself towards a more member-oriented association addressing members' "pain-points".

Oikko

"Oikko" is the third panel being led by Jachai.com chairman Abdul Aziz.

The panel includes iXpress CEO Md Tazul Islam, SCHOPE Infotech Ltd & shodagor.com MD Arif mohammad abdus shakur Chowdhury, Mensen Media CEO Tauhida Haider Reema, Nurtaj Bangladesh CEO Md. Salim Shak, craftsmen Solutions Partner and bikroy.com director Mohammad sazzadul islam, Rapido Ltd CEO Shamdanee Tabriz, Korean mart Bangladesh Founder and CEO Md Sofaeat Mahmud Likhon, said Abdul Aziz.

Promises of unity, transparency and equal treatment to all E-Cab members dominate their manifesto.