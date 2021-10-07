Obhai fare payments now fully digital

TBS Report
07 October, 2021, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 07 October, 2021, 10:13 pm

Obhai fare payments now fully digital

Obhai drivers will not accept cash payments anymore. They will only take digital payments through bKash and Visa services

Obhai, a homegrown ride-sharing app offering CNG auto-rickshaw and car services, has adopted a fully digital fare payment system.

The Obhai drivers will no longer accept payment in cash – they will only take fares through the new digital payment system in bKash and Visa that came into effect yesterday.

Azizur Rahman, head of finance for Obhai Solutions Ltd, said passengers who use their services will no longer need to carry cash to pay drivers.

"This digital and contactless payment system will make the payment process quicker and smoother as well as safer amid the pandemic that is ravaging the lives of our drivers and passengers," said Azizur.

"A special discount for bKash users will also bring greater joy to Obhai passengers," he continued.

He said all Obhai drivers will be able to help passengers open new bKash accounts if they do not have one already.

Obhai Solutions Executive Director Rahid Chowdhury said both drivers and passengers have welcomed this digital transformation initiative as it will reduce the hassle and risk of handling cash.

"With this digitalisation, Obhai aims to enter a new era of ride-sharing, which is safer, faster, and more convenient for all," he added.

bKash Chief Commercial Officer Ali Ahmed said it is a good and innovative initiative and bKash is always for all things good.

