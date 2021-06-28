OBHAI wins 'BASIS National ICT Awards 2020' 

Corporates

TBS Report 
28 June, 2021, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 28 June, 2021, 02:26 pm

Related News

OBHAI wins 'BASIS National ICT Awards 2020' 

TBS Report 
28 June, 2021, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 28 June, 2021, 02:26 pm
Quazi Omar Ferdous, OBHAI, receiving the award from the Chief Guest TipuMunshi, MP, Honorable Minister of Commerce, People&#039;s Republic of Bangladesh and Special Guest Zunaid Ahmed Palak, MP, the Honorable State Minister, Information and Communication Technology Division
Quazi Omar Ferdous, OBHAI, receiving the award from the Chief Guest TipuMunshi, MP, Honorable Minister of Commerce, People's Republic of Bangladesh and Special Guest Zunaid Ahmed Palak, MP, the Honorable State Minister, Information and Communication Technology Division

OBHAI, the Bangladeshi ride-sharing startup, has been awarded the Winner of "BASIS National ICT Awards 2020" in the category of Inclusions and Community Services (HC-ICS)- Community Services for ObhaiSheba™. 

The award was received by Quazi Omar Ferdous, Chief Operating Officer, OBHAI Solutions Ltd, from the Chief Guest Tipu Munshi, MP, Minister of Commerce and Special Guest Zunaid Ahmed Palak, MP, State Minister, Information and Communication Technology Division, said a press release. 

OBHAI launched ObhaiSheba™ in March 2020, as a special service dedicated to the commuting needs of medical personnel and patients within the pandemic which garnered the brand great praise for its initiative. 

The ride-sharing organization maintained all the safety protocols, including distributing masks, tissues, hand sanitisers, gloves, PPE, bleaching powder solution etc. to its drivers ensuring safety protocols and contactless payment for the customers. For extended safety measures, Plexiglass Shields were also installed.

This unique and prompt initiative of this ride-sharing company helped thousands of people to commute safely without a worry even during the pandemic. 

For these valuable contributions to the community of Bangladesh and its citizens, the Award and Accreditation Committee of BASIS has considered OBHAI as one of the rightful achievers of the first BASIS National ICT Awards.

"When Lockdown took effect, ObhaiSheba™ was launched to support the front-line workers looking after Covid-19 patients at hospitals. OBHAI is humbled being recognized by BASIS in OBHAI's journey to serve the nation", said Quazi Omar Ferdous, COO of OBHAI in a statement.

Obhai is a ride-sharing start-up founded in 2018. 
 

OBhai / BASIS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Grameenphone Dialogue: Save SMEs, save Bangladesh

TBS Grameenphone Dialogue: Save SMEs, save Bangladesh

19h | Videos
TBS Today: How prepared are Dhaka's hospitals?

TBS Today: How prepared are Dhaka's hospitals?

20h | Videos
TBS Face to Face: Pros and cons of abolishing coal fired power plants

TBS Face to Face: Pros and cons of abolishing coal fired power plants

20h | Videos
TBS Today: How successful will the strict lockdowns be?

TBS Today: How successful will the strict lockdowns be?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Evaly...reckless or clever?
Economy

Evaly...reckless or clever?

2
Brac Bank | Evaly Online Shopping
Banking

Brac Bank bans transaction with Evaly, 9 merchants using its cards

3
Evaly faces no risk: CEO
Interviews

Evaly faces no risk: CEO

4
The bubbles of e-commerce
Economy

The bubbles of e-commerce

5
Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday

6
FILE PHOTO: A 3D plastic representation of the Facebook logo is seen in this illustration in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic//File Photo
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi company Kutumbari issues legal notice against Facebook