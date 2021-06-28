OBHAI wins 'BASIS National ICT Awards 2020' 

Quazi Omar Ferdous, OBHAI, receiving the award from the Chief Guest TipuMunshi, MP, Honorable Minister of Commerce, People's Republic of Bangladesh and Special Guest Zunaid Ahmed Palak, MP, the Honorable State Minister, Information and Communication Technology Division

OBHAI, the Bangladeshi ride-sharing startup, has been awarded the Winner of "BASIS National ICT Awards 2020" in the category of Inclusions and Community Services (HC-ICS)- Community Services for ObhaiSheba™.

The award was received by Quazi Omar Ferdous, Chief Operating Officer, OBHAI Solutions Ltd, from the Chief Guest Tipu Munshi, MP, Minister of Commerce and Special Guest Zunaid Ahmed Palak, MP, State Minister, Information and Communication Technology Division, said a press release.

OBHAI launched ObhaiSheba™ in March 2020, as a special service dedicated to the commuting needs of medical personnel and patients within the pandemic which garnered the brand great praise for its initiative.

The ride-sharing organization maintained all the safety protocols, including distributing masks, tissues, hand sanitisers, gloves, PPE, bleaching powder solution etc. to its drivers ensuring safety protocols and contactless payment for the customers. For extended safety measures, Plexiglass Shields were also installed.

This unique and prompt initiative of this ride-sharing company helped thousands of people to commute safely without a worry even during the pandemic.

For these valuable contributions to the community of Bangladesh and its citizens, the Award and Accreditation Committee of BASIS has considered OBHAI as one of the rightful achievers of the first BASIS National ICT Awards.

"When Lockdown took effect, ObhaiSheba™ was launched to support the front-line workers looking after Covid-19 patients at hospitals. OBHAI is humbled being recognized by BASIS in OBHAI's journey to serve the nation", said Quazi Omar Ferdous, COO of OBHAI in a statement.

Obhai is a ride-sharing start-up founded in 2018.

