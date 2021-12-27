Nagad users can now avail 30% instant cashback on OBHAI rides

The state-owned mobile financial service (MFS) Nagad has come up with an exciting offer for its customers to save money while they commute.

From now on, Nagad customers will be able to avail 30% instant cashback while using ride-sharing platform OBHAI.

An agreement between the two companies was signed in this regard during an event held at the Nagad's head office in Dhaka recently.

Nagad CMO Sheikh Aminur Rahman and OBHAI Solutions Ltd. COO Rahid Chowdhury signed the contract on behalf of their respective organisations, reads a press release.

During the programme, Nagad CSO Md Shihab Uddin Chowdhury, Head of Business Sales Md Saidur Rahman, Head of Payments Mohammad Mahbub Sobhan and OBHAI's Head of Finance and Accounts Md Azizur Rahaman, Head of Partnership

Mahfuz Shahid were present among other high officials from both the companies.

Through this agreement, customers of the country's best Mobile Financial Service "Nagad" will enjoy 30% instant cashback or up to Tk70 per transaction if they pay for a car or CNG ride through the OBHAI app.

The campaign will run till 31 January 2022.

Consumers can avail up to Tk140 per month and Tk280 within two months.

While proceed any payment, customers have to select Nagad from the OBHAI app to enjoy this cashback offer.

Moreover, customers' Nagad accounts need to be active to avail this offer.

While talking about the special offer for commuters, Nagad's CMO Sheikh Aminur Rahman said, "We are constantly working to ensure the comfort of our customers. Since the beginning, Nagad has been a customer-friendly service and our customers are also getting proof of that day by day."

To know more details about this offer, customers can visit – https://nagad.com.bd/bn/offer/obhai-2/ or they can call at 16167 or 096 096 16167.

