Nagad users can now avail 30% instant cashback on OBHAI rides

Corporates

TBS Report 
27 December, 2021, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 27 December, 2021, 03:36 pm

Related News

Nagad users can now avail 30% instant cashback on OBHAI rides

TBS Report 
27 December, 2021, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 27 December, 2021, 03:36 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The state-owned mobile financial service (MFS) Nagad has come up with an exciting offer for its customers to save money while they commute. 

From now on, Nagad customers will be able to avail 30% instant cashback while using ride-sharing platform OBHAI.

An agreement between the two companies was signed in this regard during an event held at the Nagad's head office in Dhaka recently. 

Nagad CMO Sheikh Aminur Rahman and OBHAI Solutions Ltd. COO Rahid Chowdhury signed the contract on behalf of their respective organisations, reads a press release.

During the programme, Nagad CSO Md Shihab Uddin Chowdhury, Head of Business Sales Md Saidur Rahman, Head of Payments Mohammad Mahbub Sobhan and OBHAI's Head of Finance and Accounts Md Azizur Rahaman, Head of Partnership

Mahfuz Shahid were present among other high officials from both the companies.

Through this agreement, customers of the country's best Mobile Financial Service "Nagad" will enjoy 30% instant cashback or up to Tk70 per transaction if they pay for a car or CNG ride through the OBHAI app.

The campaign will run till 31 January 2022. 

Consumers can avail up to Tk140 per month and Tk280 within two months.  

While proceed any payment, customers have to select Nagad from the OBHAI app to enjoy this cashback offer. 

Moreover, customers' Nagad accounts need to be active to avail this offer. 

While talking about the special offer for commuters, Nagad's CMO Sheikh Aminur Rahman said, "We are constantly working to ensure the comfort of our customers. Since the beginning, Nagad has been a customer-friendly service and our customers are also getting proof of that day by day." 

To know more details about this offer, customers can visit – https://nagad.com.bd/bn/offer/obhai-2/ or they can call at 16167 or 096 096 16167. 
 

Bangladesh

Bangladesh / Nagad / OBhai

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Your guide to the best bridal makeover salons

Your guide to the best bridal makeover salons

1d | Mode
The Baldah Garden is a crucial research ground for local botanists, botany and zoology students and naturists. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS.

Saving Baldah for the sake of research

1d | Panorama
Bar-headed Geese in shallow water. Photo: Courtesy

Bar-headed goose: Lease of geese-grazing land in Bangladesh and geese-egg omelette in Tibet!

2d | Panorama
2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

2d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts journey

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts journey

21h | Videos
Jhalokathi launch fire: Fire on river caused more deaths

Jhalokathi launch fire: Fire on river caused more deaths

22h | Videos
Tale of first cine fighting group of Bangladesh

Tale of first cine fighting group of Bangladesh

23h | Videos
Artist Shahabuddin’s depiction of Bangabandhu

Artist Shahabuddin’s depiction of Bangabandhu

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

2
Photo: TBS Sketch
Education

Good academic background doesn’t guarantee professional skills

3
Photo/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Malaysia labour market reopens for Bangladeshis

4
What a recent hiring circular showed about job market
Bangladesh

What a recent hiring circular showed about job market

5
A bird’s eye view shows the largest solar plant in the country, built on a 350-acre site. The plant will begin to supply electricity from 25 December. The photo was taken from Borodurgapur village of Mongla upazila in Bagerhat recently. Photo: Courtesy
Energy

Country’s largest solar project in Mongla set to begin operations 25 December

6
Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US
RMG

Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US