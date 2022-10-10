‘10-10’ online shopping fest kicks off 

A domestic online shopping festival, "10-10", has been kicked off jointly organised by 30 leading local e-commerce companies in the country.

A press conference was held at the BASIS Auditorium to formally inaugurate the event Monday (10 October).

The 15-day festival will end on 25 October, said a press release.

Fahim Mashroor, head of Ajkerdeal and Delivery Tiger, spoke on behalf of the companies participating in the event.

He said the fair is particularly important in the context of recent times as the companies participating in the festival will create public awareness in order to remove the lack of confidence among the people about e-commerce.

Speaking on the occasion, Basis Executive Director Isha Mainuddin said that domestic e-commerce companies can compete with foreign giants if they work together through partnerships and provide a better customer experience.

Pathao Foods, Ajkerdeal, Seva XYZ, Obhai, Boiferi, Rokomari, iFeri, The Mall, Bangla Shoppers, BD Shop, Star Tech, Jachai, Bata, Excel Telecom, Sara Lifestyle, Darjibari, Fabri Life, Jadroo, Meow Meow Shop, Garur Ghash, Munchies, Pristine, Six Yards Story, Gorillamove, Shop Queen, Walcart, Fresh Today and PBS are participating in this online shopping festival.

