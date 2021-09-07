NCC Bank, NEC celebrates 12 years of remittance disbursement partnership 

TBS Report
07 September, 2021, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 07 September, 2021, 06:27 pm

NCC Bank, NEC celebrates 12 years of remittance disbursement partnership 

TBS Report
07 September, 2021, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 07 September, 2021, 06:27 pm
NCC Bank, NEC celebrates 12 years of remittance disbursement partnership 

NCC Bank Ltd. and National Exchange Company S.R.L. (Italy) jointly celebrated 12 years of remittance disbursement partnership. 

A simple ceremony was held at National Exchange Company's Head Office recently, said a press release. 

NCC bank is has been disbursing remittance collected from all European countries through its own 123 Branches and 06 Upa-shakhas as well as its affiliated and sub-agents through National Exchange Company (Italy).

Mohammed Idrish Farazy, chairman of NEC S.R.L. (Italy) presented an honorary commemorative to Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid, managing director and CEO of NCC Bank, for his contribution towards remittance disbursement. 

Khondoker Nayeemul Kabir, deputy managing director, Syed Tofail Ali, SEVP and head of operations, Md Mahfuzur Rahman, SVP and head of remittance and NRB Services, Mohammad Shariful Islam, SVP and head of treasury (Front Office) of NCC Bank and Mohammad Jahangir Farazy, vice-chairman, Ikram Farazy, Kuddus Farazi, Abdul Wahab Fokir and Dr Anower Farazy, director and Kazi Abdullah al Masum, managing director of National Exchange Company (Italy) along with other senior Executives of both the organisations were also present on the occasion.

National Exchange Company S.R.L.(Italy) / NCC Bank

