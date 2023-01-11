National Bank signs agreement with BB on refinance scheme

National Bank Limited has signed a participation agreement with Bangladesh Bank for disbursement of loans under Tk5,000 crore refinancing scheme for the agriculture sector to ensure food security of the country.

In the presence of Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rauf Talukdar, Managing Director and CEO of National Bank Limited, Md Mehmood Husain and Director of Agricultural Credit Department of Bangladesh Bank, Md Abul Kalam Azad signed the agreement on behalf of their respective institutions, reads a press release.

Bangladesh Bank Deputy Governor AKM Sajedur Rahman Khan along with other senior officials of Bangladesh Bank Agricultural Credit Department and chief executive officers of the banks participating in the scheme were present at the signing ceremony.