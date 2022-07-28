Nagad vaccinates employees against hepatitis B to ensure safety

Corporates

TBS Report
28 July, 2022, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2022, 08:47 pm

Related News

Nagad vaccinates employees against hepatitis B to ensure safety

TBS Report
28 July, 2022, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2022, 08:47 pm
Nagad vaccinates employees against hepatitis B to ensure safety

Marking World Hepatitis Day, Bangladesh Postal Department's mobile financial service arm Nagad held an awareness workshop and vaccination campaign to ensure its employees' health safety. 

The programme was held at the head office of Nagad on Thursday (28 July), reads a press release.

Nagad has taken several initiatives on World Hepatitis Day, to protect its employees from the disease. Hepatitis-B vaccinations were provided to all Nagad employees as part of the initiative. On this day, more than a hundred employees of the organisation were vaccinated. 

The event was attended by Tanvir A Mishuk, managing director of Nagad; Niaz Morshed Elite, executive director of Nagad; Sheikh Aminur Rahman, chief marketing officer of Nagad; Shaharear Sayeed, director - Human Resources & Administration of Nagad along with other officials of Nagad Limited.

Earlier, on 26 July, 'My Doctor', the healthcare partner of Nagad, conducted an awareness-raising workshop for all head office personnel. Employees have been educated about the severity of the hepatitis virus, its repercussions, and preventative measures throughout the session.

Hepatitis is a fatal virus that can be transferred through water and blood transfusions. Among these, Hepatitis B and C are the most hazardous. Vaccination against Hepatitis B has been taking place worldwide to prevent this deadly disease. On Hepatitis Day, individuals are also encouraged to avoid contracting this virus through various campaigns. Nagad has organised the campaign as part of a global awareness initiative.

As part of this campaign, the organisation held the hepatitis vaccination program on Thursday afternoon while all interested employees were given the first dose. The remaining two doses will be administered in the same manner at Nagad's Head office in due course.

Joining the programme, Tanvir A Mishuk, founder and managing director of Nagad said, "We are aware that hepatitis is spreading all over the world like a deadly virus. Children and patients as well as those of us who work in offices are at high risk of contracting this disease. Our today's program is to keep the Nagad family free from this virus. Nagad has always put the utmost priority on its employees' well-being. We provide our employees with health insurance and round-the-clock health care. As a part of this, we have taken the initiative to raise awareness about World Hepatitis Day. Additionally, this vaccination program is designed to protect the health and safety of our workforce."

Nagad offers all employees free health care facilities through 'My Doctor' where employees of Nagad can obtain healthcare at any time by simply dialing the hotline. In addition, 'My Doctor' consultants provide medical services inside the Nagad head office at specific hours.

Previously, at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, Nagad offered a special financial incentive to enhance employee protection operations. As a part of the initiative, the employees who were infected with Covid-19 received a Tk5 lakh treatment package each from the company. In addition to full-time and half-time employees, this initiative also covered Nagad 'Uddoktas'.

Nagad

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

When is the ‘right time’ for working women to raise a family?

11h | Pursuit
Starting in 2019, Safepad Bangladesh has been providing reusable sanitary pads to adolescent girls and women in 37 districts all over the country. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Safepad Bangladesh: Bridging the gap between women and menstrual health management

12h | Panorama
Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

2d | Panorama
Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

2d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Is Russia annexing Kherson?

Is Russia annexing Kherson?

26m | Videos
Most of $10 billion foreign aid being spent on development

Most of $10 billion foreign aid being spent on development

4h | Videos
Is Putin creating an alternative market?

Is Putin creating an alternative market?

4h | Videos
Government says the time is critical in letter to IMF

Government says the time is critical in letter to IMF

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

2
Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT
Economy

Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT

3
Photo: TBS
RMG

US fashion industry: Bangladesh to get more orders than China, Vietnam over next 2 years

4
Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB
Economy

Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB

5
Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December
Energy

Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December

6
Dollar price soars to record Tk112
Economy

Dollar price soars to record Tk112