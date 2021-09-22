Nagad secures 18,000 accounts balance

After multiple analysis and scrutiny, except eight confirmed accounts involved in a scam, all other Nagad account which were automatically balance-on-hold for unusual transactions, were reactivated on Wednesday.

As a result of the extensive analysis, it was possible to identify the accounts involved in the scam and at the same time completely secure the money of 18,000 customers, said a press release.

After the time consuming analysis, Shirajganj.com CEO Jewel Rana's account, accounts of his family members, business partners and employees were also identified. The process of legal action on the matter is in progress.

The customers are already enjoying the regular functionality with the reactivated accounts as well as all the exciting Nagad offers. No money was deducted from the accounts which were temporarily suspended.

After observing signs of suspicious transactions with some e-commerce platforms three weeks back, to maintain customer security Nagad's state-of-the-ark technology automatically put some accounts on hold temporarily.

Later, through ongoing discussion with the authorities, extensive analysis and scrutiny, the accounts with satisfactory results were opened phases by phase.

Earlier, Nagad announced to identify the accounts involved behind the scam by September 23 and reactivate the other accounts on hold. And Nagad delivered the promise day before the schedule.

Nagad Managing Director Tanvir A Mishuk said, "I want to assure all that customers security is top of our priority list. Already, balance on hold accounts were reactivated in phases with complete security and ensuring the refund from the Shirajganj Shop. As per our commitment to our valued customers we took the measures to remove their misery. And this trust is having a name, Nagad."

He also announced gifts for the affected customers which already delivered to the beneficiaries.

Nagad always working for the betterment of the people and also determined to ensure security of the money of its customers.

Since its launch on March 26, 2019, Bangladesh Post Office's mobile financial service Nagad has been working to move people's financial transactions to the digital platform.

In last two and a half years Nagad acquired 5.5 crore customer with a daily average transaction of more than BDT 700 crore.