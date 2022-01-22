Nagad receives Global Economics’ Best DFS Innovative Award in Dubai

TBS Report
22 January, 2022, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 22 January, 2022, 05:45 pm

Nagad receives Global Economics' Best DFS Innovative Award in Dubai

TBS Report
22 January, 2022, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 22 January, 2022, 05:45 pm
Nagad receives Global Economics’ Best DFS Innovative Award in Dubai

Nagad, the mobile financial venture of Bangladesh Post Office, has officially received the 'Best Innovative DFS-2021 award from the UK-based Global Economics Ltd, one of the prominent global financial and bi-annual business publication. 

Earlier in July 2021, Global Economics ltd declared Nagad as the winner of the "Best Innovative DFS Award". 

As a part of the announcement, the publication has recently arranged an award ceremony on 20 January at Sangri – La Hotel, Dubai. Representatives and delegates from all across the world attended the ceremony.

Faisal Choudhury, director of Nagad and K M Ayreen Aziz, head of Strategic Alliance received the award on behalf Nagad.

'The Global Economics Awards' aimed at recognising the best market players within their respective industry. The publication acknowledged and recognized Nagad, under the criteria of digital transformations in technological innovation through the 'Best DFS Award'.

Commenting on the Global Economics Limited Ltd Award, Nagad's Cofounder and Managing Director Tanvir A Mishuk said, "This award is a wonderful milestone for Nagad, as we have been working towards digitalizing the country through introducing affordable innovative solutions for our customer, from the beginning of our journey. Hope Nagad will achieve more recognitions by the latest innovations."

The MFS operator currently has 5.70 crore users and a daily transaction volume stood at Tk750 crore. 

