Nagad offers Tk500 cash bonus on Visa card add-money

04 March, 2024, 09:35 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Nagad, a popular mobile financial service provider in Bangladesh, has come up with an exciting offer for its customers to get a cash bonus of up to BDT 500 on doing add-money transactions of specific amounts to their Nagad wallets from Visa card.

To avail of this cash bonus, a Nagad wallet holder must go to the "Add-Money" option on his or her mobile app and select "card to Nagad". Then, they will choose Visa card and add the selected amounts to their Nagad accounts. The cash bonus will be deposited into their accounts within three working days.

Starting from 1 March 2024, the campaign will remain valid till 31 March. Only an active and full profile account is a must to enjoy this cash bonus. They can enjoy such cash bonuses on each amount only once.

Talking about this campaign, Md Shihab Uddin Chowdhury, deputy managing director and chief commercial officer of Nagad Ltd., said, "Nagad has continued its efforts to bring more and more people under digital financial services, to accelerate Bangladesh's transition to a cashless society. We also want to make their digital lifestyle more rewarding alongside giving them all comfort. As part of it, we have launched this cash bonus campaign on add-money from Visa card."  

Nagad will not request its customers to disclose their card number, card CVV, secret PIN or OTP for anything related to this campaign. Besides, the MFS operator will not ask users to make any payment to anyone or add money to any number whatsoever, and if they become a victim of any kind of fraud, Nagad will not be liable. Customer will be solely responsible for any transaction made from their Nagad accounts.

 

