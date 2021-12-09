Nagad offers 50% discount on Chorki subscription

Corporates

TBS Report
09 December, 2021, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 09 December, 2021, 02:15 pm

Related News

Nagad offers 50% discount on Chorki subscription

Viewers will be able to enjoy this original series as premium content from Chorki’s app and website. In order to enjoy the 50 percent discount through Nagad, they will have to choose subscription package for one month, six months or a year

TBS Report
09 December, 2021, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 09 December, 2021, 02:15 pm
The first episode of the series will be released on 9 December
The first episode of the series will be released on 9 December

On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the 50th great independence of Bangladesh, the mobile financial service of Bangladesh Post Office is offering an exclusive 50 percent discount for the subscription of OTT platform Chorki.

The offer was launched on Tuesday and it will run until 6 January 2022, states a press release. 

Niaz Morshed Elite, executive director of Nagad, announced it during the release of the trailer of the original "Jago Bahe" web series, presents by Nagad, at a hotel in the capital on Tuesday evening. Redoan Rony, chief operating officer of Chorki, makers of "Jago Bahe", artists of the series, crew were present at the event.

Viewers will be able to enjoy this original series as premium content from Chorki's app and website. In order to enjoy the 50 percent discount through Nagad, they will have to choose subscription package for one month, six months or a year.

Speaking at the programme, Niaz Morshed Elite said: "Like Nagad, Chorki is also a local company. It feels good to be able to associated with such an initiative. Hopefully, these two local institutions together will do something better for the audience in the coming days. As a result of this initiative, the stories scattered all around the country will also come to the fore."

Elite said the offer would make digital platform entertainment easier and more affordable for 5.5 crore customers of Nagad.

Siddique Ahmed, Saleh Sobhan Onim and Sukarna Shahed Dhiman respectively directed three episodes of the "Jago Bahe" series called "Shobder Khoab", "Lights, Camera, Objection", and "Bunker Boy".

The first episode of the series will be released on 9th December and the other two episodes will be broadcast on 16 and 23 December, respectively. This means, viewers will watch one episode of this anthology series each week. Nagad has become a partner of this special anthology series to mark the 50th anniversary of independence.

This series tells the stories of three significant years that are important in the history of Bangladesh - 1952, 1969 and 1971, highlighting the story of the rise, revolt, resistance, and revolution of Bengalis.

Nagad / Chorki / 50% Discount

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A shophopper taking pictures of products from a retail brand outlet to send to the customer. Photo: Courtesy

Shophopper: The art of virtual haggling 

2h | Panorama
Studying sharks and rays in the Bay of Bengal

Studying sharks and rays in the Bay of Bengal

1d | Earth
What explains Bangladesh’s economic transformation? Synergies and tipping points

What explains Bangladesh’s economic transformation? Synergies and tipping points

1d | Panorama
Founding members of Frontliners: Shafiqul Islam Khan, Salman Rahman and Abul Bashar Bhuiyan (from left to right). Photo: Courtesy

Frontliners: The app designed to save doctors from their woes

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Photo: Collected

Body of missing child found in Ctg canal after 3 days

22m | Videos
Various vegetable restaurant, "Jogonnath Vojonaloy"

Various vegetable restaurant, "Jogonnath Vojonaloy"

19h | Videos
Abrar murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death

Abrar murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death

22h | Videos
Eight people in Pandora Papers used Bangladesh Address

Eight people in Pandora Papers used Bangladesh Address

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

3
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

5
57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status
Economy

57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

46% employers do not get the skills they want: Study