MTB's Syed Mahbubur Rahman named top CEO by Bangladesh Brand Forum

14 November, 2023, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2023, 03:39 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Mutual Trust Bank Ltd (MTB) is proud to announce that Syed Mahbubur Rahman, the trailblazing MD and CEO of the bank, has been honored with the prestigious "MD & CEO of the Year 2023" award in the Financial Institutions Category by Bangladesh Brand Forum.

The award is a testament to his outstanding leadership, strategic skills, and notable contributions to the banking sector, highlighting MTB's commitment to excellence, innovation, social responsibility, and unwavering customer dedication. 

Rahman expressed sincere gratitude to the Organizer for the recognition and emphasised the increased responsibility that comes with the award. He also thanked the MTB Board for their unwavering confidence and farsighted guidance, particularly during his stint, and extended his appreciation to Bangladesh Bank and other regulators for their continuous supervision and wholehearted support. 

Rahman stated, "It is not only about upholding this recognition but also about surpassing it in the future. This recognition is not just a personal honor but a collective achievement for  MTB. The efforts of each MTBian have played a pivotal role in securing this accolade. Let this teamwork continue." 

The award was received on behalf of Mr. Rahman by Md. Khalid Mahmood Khan, Additional  Managing Director, and Chief Business Officer at MTB at a renowned hotel in the capital. 

MTB extends its gratitude to its customers, stakeholders, and the entire MTB family for their continuous support. 

 

