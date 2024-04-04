Shanta Life Insurance appoints Nafis Akhter Ahmed as Chief Executive Officer

Shanta Life Insurance, a dynamic entrant into the insurance landscape with a vision for redefining industry standards, announces the appointment of Nafis Akhter Ahmed as its inaugural Chief Executive Officer (CEO), reads a press release.

With this strategic move Shanta Holdings Ltd, a renowned conglomerate of the country, stepped into its fourth venture in the financial sector following Shanta Asset Management Ltd, Shanta Securities Ltd and Shanta Equity Ltd. With a vision to provide a wide assortment of professional, research backed and customer oriented financial products and services to the people of Bangladesh.

Nafis A. Ahmed has been in the insurance sector for more than 22 years, serving in various segments such as Sales Management, Business Development, Distribution, Corporate Sales, Market Expansion, and Strategic Planning. Prior to this role, he served as the Chief Corporate Business Officer (CCBO) of MetLife Bangladesh and has held numerous positions in this sector. He also holds deep relationships within the corporate sector, having worked closely with the Insurance Development and Regulatory Authority (IDRA) in Bangladesh.

Khondoker Monir Uddin, Chairman of Shanta Life Insurance, said, "Nafis is a strong leader with a deep understanding of the insurance sector in Bangladesh and the needs of clients. Over the past two decades, he has made significant contributions in various roles across different parts of our country. Nafis' profound knowledge of the local landscape makes him an ideal leader for the insurance sector in Bangladesh."

Commenting on his appointment, Nafis A. Ahmed stated, "It is an honor to be appointed CEO of Shanta Life Insurance. The economic landscape offers promising opportunities, and I am confident that our company is well-positioned to make meaningful contributions. I extend my gratitude to our future clients, prospective staff, regulatory authorities, and the communities we aim to serve. We are committed to delivering exceptional financial products and services as we build trust and establish ourselves in the market."

Shanta Life Insurance is committed to offering innovative and technology-driven insurance products and services that cater to the evolving needs of the Bangladeshi population. The company's dedication to ethics, professionalism, transparency, and customer-centric practices should set it on a path to success in the competitive insurance sector.