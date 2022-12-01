MTB inks deal with DBL Group

Mutual Trust Bank Limited (MTB) and DBL Group have recently signed an agreement for Cash Management Services at a ceremony held at the bank's corporate head office in Gulshan, Dhaka.

Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director & CEO of MTB and MA Rahim, vice chairman of DBL Group signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations while MA Jabbar, managing director of DBL Group was also present on the occasion.

Among others, Md Billal Hossain Patwary FCA, FCMA, executive director (Finance) from DBL Group and Md Khalid Mahmood Khan, deputy managing director & CBO; Mohammad Mamun Faruk, head of WBD-1; Eva Rahman, unit head, WBD-1; Ashik Iqbal Khan, head of cash management department from MTB along with other senior officials from both organisations were also present at the ceremony.