MTB empowers cashless shift with exciting rewards

Mutual Trust Bank Limited (MTB), supervised by Bangladesh Bank, has introduced pioneering Bangla QR transactions in a drive to shift towards a cashless society.

The bank's pioneering efforts have materialised through the introduction of user-friendly Bangla QR transactions, uniting banks to make digital transactions seamless and accessible to all, reads a press release.

Embarking on a transformative journey, MTB launches a dynamic six-month campaign from January 01 to June 30, 2023.

As a reward, the Bank intended to incentivise the highest spender with a GoZayaan travel voucher.

Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director & CEO of MTB, handed over the Travel Voucher to the campaign winner at a simple ceremony held recently at MTB Centre, the Bank's Corporate Head Office, Gulshan 1, Dhaka 1212.

Among others, the Head of Digital Banking Division Khalid Hossin along with other bank officials were also present at the ceremony.