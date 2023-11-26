MoU signed between Dept of MSJ, UIU and SACMID

MoU signed between Dept of MSJ, UIU and SACMID

26 November, 2023, 05:15 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Department of Media Studies and Journalism (MSJ), United International University (UIU), and South Asia Center for Media in Development (SACMID) yesterday at UIU Campus, United City, Madani Avenue, Dhaka- 1212. 

Prof Dr Md Abul Kashem Mia, Vice Chancellor of UIU was present as the Chief Guest in the signing ceremony. While Professor Emeritus Dr M Rezwan Khan, The Executive Director of IAR, UIU, Mr Md Abdul Moqaddem, Treasurer of UIU, Prof Dr Hamidul Huq, Dean, School of Humanities and Social Sciences, UIU and Dr Md Zulfiqur Rahman, Registrar of UIU were present in the ceremony. 

Dr Sheikh Shafiul Islam, Head, Dept. of MSJ, UIU and Mr Syed Kamrul Hasan, Deputy Director, SACMID signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations. The dean, heads of different departments, directors, faculty members and high officials were present in the program.

The Chief Guest Prof Dr Abul Kashem Mia said that, stressed fostering partnerships between the professional bodies and academia in the fields of media and communication research, training and advocacy. He also expressed this partnership would facilitate shaping the future of the media industry.

The signing ceremony has an optimistic outlook toward the future, as the collaboration promises to usher in a new era of innovation, research, and academic excellence in the field of media studies and journalism at UIU.

UIU / South Asia Center for Media in Development

