Lecture series on 'State of the Bangladesh Economy: Riding Bumpy Times' held at UIU

School of Business and Economics of United International University (UIU) organised a series programme titled "State of the Bangladesh Economy: Riding Bumpy Times" as a part of Bangladesh Corpus: Public Lecture Series-2024 on 3 March at 3:00pm at UIU campus, United City, Madani Avenue, Dhaka - 1212.

Dr Zahid Hussain, Former Lead Economist of the World Bank was present as the Keynote Speaker in the programme. The Dean of School of Business and Economics, UIU Prof Mohammad Musa presided over the ceremony and the vote of thanks was delivered by Prof. Dr. Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan, School of Business and Economics, UIU.

Dr Zahid Hussain took us on an enlightening journey in his talk "A Bumpy Ride - The State of the Bangladesh Economy". He laid out what the root problems are that the economy of Bangladesh is currently facing and warned of attitudinal problems that could stand in the way of tackling them.

It became clear that everything was decidedly "not fine" - but by undertaking the right measures, there is a way out of the currently prevailing stagflation.

The dollar price could not be controlled due to our inflation and the decrease in foreign income, so the decision to solve the crisis should be taken on time. From 2016 to 2022, employment in the agricultural sector increased in Bangladesh and at the same time employment in the industrial sector of the country decreased. He also suggested restoring confidence in the country's banking sector and increasing foreign exchange earnings.

Heads of different departments, faculty members, officials, students and other distinguished guests were present in the programme.