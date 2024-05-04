Gold price rises by Tk1,050 per bhori

Economy

TBS Report
04 May, 2024, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 04 May, 2024, 08:25 pm

Related News

Gold price rises by Tk1,050 per bhori

The new rate will be effective from Sunday (5 May)

TBS Report
04 May, 2024, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 04 May, 2024, 08:25 pm
File Photo: Rajib Dhar
File Photo: Rajib Dhar

The Bangladesh Jewellers Association (Bajus) on Saturday (4 May) increased the price of gold by Tk1,050 per bhori as the cost of pure gold rose on the local market.

According to a Bajus statement, 22-carat gold will now cost Tk 1,10,213 per bhori.

Apart from this, the price of 21-gold has been set at Tk 1,05,197 per bhori and 18-carat gold at Tk90,174 per bhori. Besides, the price of traditionally acquired gold has been set at Tk74,987 per bhori.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The new rate will be effective from Sunday (5 May).

Earlier, Bajus reduced the price of gold nine times on 20 April, 23 April, 24 April, 25 April, 27 April, 28 April, 29 April and 30 April, 2 May, while increased the price four times on 6 April, 8 April, 18 April and 21 April.

Top News

Bangladesh / gold price hike / Bangladesh Jewellers Association

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A few months after Rafi’s death, Borsha Islam launched ‘Trek with Rafi’, a new group to make her own career in adventure tourism. Photo: Masum Billah

Trekking past tragedy: In the bleeding embrace for eternity, he whispered her name

12h | Panorama
A farmer takes a break from harvesting to drink water amid the ongoing scorcher across the country. With temperatures soaring, many farmers are opting to work at night to avoid the intense sun. Those working during the day are staying hydrated with plenty of water, lemonade, and saline to endure the heat. The photo was taken recently from a paddy field in Bhaluka, Mymensingh. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Unbearable heat, venomous snakes: The long April for farmers

1d | Agriculture
Signs are displayed in front of Deering Meadow, where an encampment of students are protesting in support of Palestinians, during the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at Northwestern University campus in Evanston, Illinois, U.S., April 25, 2024. REUTERS/Nate Swanson

In the shadow of injustice, legacy of student protest is reborn 

2d | Features
Using fine cotton yarn, the weavers bring out various artistic motifs inspired by nature on the jomin or the body of the tant shari. Photo: TBS

Five ways to incorporate tant into your lifestyle

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Lionel Messi: from football star to industrial entrepreneur

Lionel Messi: from football star to industrial entrepreneur

4h | Videos
Biden put India-Japan in line with China-Russia

Biden put India-Japan in line with China-Russia

1h | Videos
Why are people suddenly leaving Canada?

Why are people suddenly leaving Canada?

2h | Videos
How to recover stock market losses

How to recover stock market losses

6h | Videos