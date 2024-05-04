Gold price rises by Tk1,050 per bhori

The Bangladesh Jewellers Association (Bajus) on Saturday (4 May) increased the price of gold by Tk1,050 per bhori as the cost of pure gold rose on the local market.

According to a Bajus statement, 22-carat gold will now cost Tk 1,10,213 per bhori.

Apart from this, the price of 21-gold has been set at Tk 1,05,197 per bhori and 18-carat gold at Tk90,174 per bhori. Besides, the price of traditionally acquired gold has been set at Tk74,987 per bhori.

The new rate will be effective from Sunday (5 May).

Earlier, Bajus reduced the price of gold nine times on 20 April, 23 April, 24 April, 25 April, 27 April, 28 April, 29 April and 30 April, 2 May, while increased the price four times on 6 April, 8 April, 18 April and 21 April.