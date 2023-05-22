MetLife recognises best performing financial associates

22 May, 2023, 10:20 pm
22 May, 2023, 10:20 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

MetLife Bangladesh has recently recognized its best performing Financial Associates, Unit Managers and Branch Managers through recognition ceremonies.

The award recipients were recognized based on exceptional business performance, use of digital technology, superior customer service, creation of employment opportunities, and, notably, efforts made to make life insurance more accessible to the people of Bangladesh, said a press release.

Mohammad Jainul Bari, chairman of Insurance Development and Regulatory Authority (IDRA) attended the ceremony as chief guest. Elena Butarova, head of Bangladesh, Malaysia, Nepal & Vietnam; Ala Ahmad, chief executive officer; Jafar Sadeque Chowdhury, additional managing director & chief distribution officer along with senior officials of MetLife Bangladesh were also present.

Ala Ahmad, chief executive officer of MetLife Bangladesh, said, "Financial Associates play a vital role in bringing the financial protection of insurance to millions of people. Their dedication and commitment have significantly influenced the lives of many in our community. We are proud to recognize our outstanding Financial Associates, and remain committed to investing in their professional development to further enhance their skills and potential."

"The award recipients have not only proven their abilities, but they also serve as a beacon of inspiration in the insurance industry. Their success stories will undoubtedly motivate others to strive for excellence in their roles," said Jafar Sadeque Chowdhury, additional managing director & chief distribution officer of MetLife Bangladesh.

