MetLife Bangladesh opens children daycare centre

To support working parents and build a more inclusive workplace, MetLife Bangladesh has recently launched a children daycare center at its head office in Motijheel.

Working parents of MetLife will now have access to a range of childcare options and the facility to keep their children in a safe and secure daycare center, reads a press release.

Commenting on the initiative, MetLife Bangladesh's Chief Executive Officer, Ala Ahmad, said, "At MetLife, we take care of our associates holistically. Family and children are an essential part of our life, and the newly launched daycare center will provide MetLife's working parents the confidence of knowing that their children are enjoying the workplace too."

"We spend a lot of time at work, so it's important for us to provide our employees with access to amenities that make their lives easier. That is why we wanted to introduce this daycare facility to provide working parents assurance and peace of mind", commented Tauhidul Alam, Assistant Managing Director and Chief Human Resources Officer of MetLife Bangladesh.