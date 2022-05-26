Mercantile Bank inaugurates its 151st branch in Shariatpur

Mercantile Bank Limited opened its 151st Branch at Mollar Hat in Shariatpur on Thursday (26 May).

Morshed Alam MP, chairman of the bank inaugurated the branch virtually as the chief guest, reads a press release.

Bank's Managing Director and CEO Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury delivered his welcome speech at the opening ceremony. MA Khan Belal and Mohammad Abdul Awal, directors of the bank spoke on the occasion as special guests.

Additional Managing Director and CRO Mati Ul Hasan, Deputy Managing Directors Shamim Ahmed, Hasne Alam, Md Mahmood Alam Chowdhury, CFO Tapash Chandra Paul, along with other senior executives and officers and invited guests were present on the occasion.

Mozammel Haq Molla, chairman of Charkumaria UP; Alhaj Faizur Rahman Molla, president of Charkumaria UP Awami League and Md Masud Parvez Liton hawladar, chairman of East Damudda UP were present at the opening ceremony.

Md Zakir Hossain, PO and head of Mollar Hat branch gave his vote of thanks.