Mercantile Bank holds virtual training on prevention of money laundering 

Mercantile Bank Limited recently organised a virtual training on "Prevention of Money Laundering and Combating Financing against Terrorism".

A total of 40 officials from various branches of Dhaka region attended the online event, read a press release.

Shamim Ahmed, DMD and CAMLCO of the bank inaugurated the virtual training.

In his address Shamim Ahmed insisted that all employees and officers must abide by the relevant legislation and regulations regarding money laundering and combating financing against terrorism.

Md Mosaddek Hossain, SVP and DCAMLCO of the bank along with the faculties of MBTI conducted the virtual sessions. Javed Tariq, principal of MBTI moderated the programme.