Mercantile Bank holds discussion and dua mahfil marking National Mourning Day

Mercantile Bank Limited has organised a discussion meeting on "Bangabandhu's Life & Works" along with a dua Mahfil in its head office today (14 August) to observe the National Mourning Day on the occasion of the 48th martyrdom anniversary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. 

Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, managing director and CEO of Mercantile Bank joined the programme as the chief guest and discussed on the life and works of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, reads a press release. 

The participants prayed for the departed soul of Bangabandhu and for his family and relatives on the dua mahfil. 

Bank's Additional Managing Director and CRO Mati Ul Hasan, deputy managing directors Adil Raihan, Shamim Ahmed, Hasne Alam, Md Mahmood Alam Chowdhury, CFO Tapash Chandra Paul, PhD, SEVPs Asim Kumar Saha, Shah Md Sohel Khurshid & Mohammad Iqbal Rezwan, Company Secretary Abu Asghar G Haruni, KM Kutub Uddin Romel, CEO, Mercantile Bank Securities Ltd and Mohammad Samir Uddin, CFA, CEO of MBL Asset Management Ltd along with other senior executives and Officers were also present.
 

Mercantile Bank Limited (MBL) / National Mourning Day

