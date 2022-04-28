Md Mahbub Alam promoted as DMD of NCC Bank

Md Mahbub Alam has recently been promoted to the post of Deputy Managing Director (DMD) of NCC Bank Ltd.

Prior to the promotion, he was serving as Senior Executive Vice President & Head of Corporate Business unit of the bank, reads a press release.

Earlier, he also served as the manager of Gulshan branch of the same bank after joining NCC Bank in January 2017.

Mahbub Alam started his banking career as a Probationary Officer of the Uttara Bank Ltd in 1996.

Later, he also worked for Mercantile Bank Ltd and Jamuna Bank Ltd.

During his over 25 years of banking career, he served in different departments such as Foreign Exchange, Credit Management and Branch Banking.

He completed his Bachelor of Commerce (Honour's) and Masters in Accounting from University of Dhaka and later, he did MBA (Finance) from IBA of University of Dhaka.